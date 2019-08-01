ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Our Viewpoint

There are many ways to say thanks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 1, 2019



Recently we were discussing the concept of thank-you notes. Now that we are middle aged, we definitely understand the appreciation of appreciation. Our parents were adamant about us writing thank-you cards when we got a sponsor for a bike-a-thon or a birthday gift.

We'd like to say that we still keep up that practice, but sometimes we get busy or distracted and have to be reminded to give thanks.

There are many ways to say thank you. Hugs, flowers, acts of kindness in return or a simple phone call. But there's something special about getting a handwritten card. It's nice knowing that someone took the time to highlight the special thing you did for them or the wedding gift you sent.

Now, we've also had friends who think that thank-you notes aren't needed. A former coworker said when she gives a gift, it's because she wants to do something nice for someone, not because she expects a thank you. We can see that side of the envelope, too.

Whether you are a card writer or not, there are many things to be thankful for and it's important to show your gratitude.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019