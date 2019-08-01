Our Viewpoint

There are many ways to say thanks

Recently we were discussing the concept of thank-you notes. Now that we are middle aged, we definitely understand the appreciation of appreciation. Our parents were adamant about us writing thank-you cards when we got a sponsor for a bike-a-thon or a birthday gift.

We'd like to say that we still keep up that practice, but sometimes we get busy or distracted and have to be reminded to give thanks.

There are many ways to say thank you. Hugs, flowers, acts of kindness in return or a simple phone call. But there's something special about getting a handwritten card. It's nice knowing that someone took the time to highlight the special thing you did for them or the wedding gift you sent.

Now, we've also had friends who think that thank-you notes aren't needed. A former coworker said when she gives a gift, it's because she wants to do something nice for someone, not because she expects a thank you. We can see that side of the envelope, too.

Whether you are a card writer or not, there are many things to be thankful for and it's important to show your gratitude.