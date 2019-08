Troy team wins annual Wildhorse Showdown in Plains

IN FOR A STRIKE – Pitcher Kirk Frye of Ice Cold Pitchers of Plains throws in a strike against Kim Earhart, a Plains resident with the Missoula team, Super Heroes in Town at the Wildhorse Showdown Softball Tournament at Amundson Sports Complex at Plains. The Super Heroes won 11-1.

It wasn't the rivals of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, but the competition was still fierce and even included a team of superheroes.

Ten teams - four of them from Plains - competed for two days in the 5th Annual Wildhorse Showdown Softball Tournament at Amundson Sports Complex in Plain...