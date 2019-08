HARD LANDING - Two Trout Creek men were injured when the plane they flying in crashed near a runway on Blue Slide Road in between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek.

Two Trout Creek men were injured when the small airplane they were flying in crashed into trees along Blue Slide Road.

"Things didn't turn out like we planned. We were extremely lucky," said Jim Williams, who was in the plane with Jim Craik.

Williams was treated at Clark Fork Valley Hospital for...