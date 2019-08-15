Masters of their domain

Most Trout Creek teachers have advanced degrees

SCHOOL OF MASTERS – The majority of the Trout Creek School staff have obtained their master's degrees, going above and beyond the required bachelor's. Superintendent and principal Debbie Phillips believes this creates a stronger and more wholesome learning environment for students. Pictured from left to right are Stephanie Wortley, Jeffreyanne VonHeeder, Tara Menzel, Stephanie Saint, Libby Swanson, Phillips, Tracy Bennet (back row) and Barb Mosher, Taylor Etienne, Cody Linderman and Donn Morris (front row). Lana Dicken and Kaitlyn Havens were not available for the photo.

by Shana Neesvig

When it comes to finding a good teacher, some argue the higher the level of education, the better the educator.

Trout Creek School Superintendent and Principal Debbie Phillips is pleased to announce that 87.5% of her teaching staff has received, or is just about to complete, a...