Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Are you ready for school to start?

 
August 15, 2019



JAZMYN HANCOCK, Thompson Falls – “I have just about everything done except buying school supplies.”

BECKY YODER, Thompson Falls – “Yes and no. The lazy mornings are nice but the children are ready. We have six children. Three are in school.”

SARA BEDNARDEK, Trout Creek ­— “We just have to get school supplies. We have one daughter who is in the eighth grade and is transitioning from home school to public school.”

COLE REVAN, Thompson Falls — “I’m six and a half years old and will be in the first grade.”

JAMIE THOMA, Thompson Falls — “I am kind of. I'm starting high school this year and it’s overwhelming, but for the most part, I’m up to taking any challenge.”

SAMMIE THOMA, Thompson Falls — “I’m not ready for school. I’m starting a new school which is much bigger than the school I went to last year.”

 
