City of TF warns of phone scam

The City of Thompson Falls Police Deaprtment (TFPD) is warning residents of a phone scam using the department's non-emergency telephone number.

Calls from the City of Thompson Falls City Court show up on caller identification as (406) 827-3558. According to an alert issued by TFPD, scammers are using that number to try and get money from residents.

The alert states that callers may ask for money to repay a social security debt, or they may tell the person who answers the phone that there is a warrant for their arrest and if they pay some money the issue will be resolved.

TFPD said the callers may ask that residents not notify anyone of the contact. This is not the case and the calls should be immediately reported to law enforcement.

TFPD said officers are aware of the scam and reminded residents that the police department will not call and ask for money, nor will officers try to negotiate money over the phone to make a warrant go away.

If you have any questions or believe you are a victim, call the police department at (406) 827-3557.