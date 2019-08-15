ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Judge Doug Dryden

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 15, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Robin Mills, 49, day speeding, $20.

Benjamin Walker, 48, improper passing, $85.

Connie Brown, 60, speeding in restricted zone, $85

David Bertsch, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

Bridget Knerr, 56, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Gregory Murphy, 79, day speeding, $20.

Dane Chojnacky, 16, improper passing, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Bryce Henning, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Mervin Otto, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.

Scott Carlson, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.

John Fusaro, 28, day speeding, $70.

Steve Hanson, 55, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Kevin Head, 64, speeding in restricted zone, $105.

Gregory Walter, 36, day speeding, $70.

Scott Ward, 28, possession of drug paraphernalia, $325; possession of marijuana, 1st offense, $375; seatbelt violation, $20; driving without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $375; failure to drive on right of roadway, $55; driving without valid license, $225.

Nicholas Bester, 35, day speeding, $70.

Ernest Hanson, 83, seatbelt violation, $20.

David Reich, 65, day speeding, $70.

Robert Schwenke, 78, day speeding, $70.

Richard Klawitter, 48, day speeding, $55.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Zara Hanson, 36, driving with winter tires, $45; no proof of insurance, 1st offense $75.

Jennifer Thomas, 43, driving without liability insurance, 1st offense; $75, driving with expired registration, $45.

Juli Knoebel, 61, day speeding, $20.

Joshua Sanborn, 32, day speeding, $70.

Motor Carrier Services

Richard Engel Jr., 54, exceeding max weight on axles, $210.

Larry Phillips Jr., 37, driving without CDL, 1st offense, $235.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/14/2019 19:14