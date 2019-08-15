Justice Court
Before Judge Doug Dryden
August 15, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Robin Mills, 49, day speeding, $20.
Benjamin Walker, 48, improper passing, $85.
Connie Brown, 60, speeding in restricted zone, $85
David Bertsch, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.
Bridget Knerr, 56, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Gregory Murphy, 79, day speeding, $20.
Dane Chojnacky, 16, improper passing, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Bryce Henning, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Mervin Otto, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.
Scott Carlson, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.
John Fusaro, 28, day speeding, $70.
Steve Hanson, 55, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Kevin Head, 64, speeding in restricted zone, $105.
Gregory Walter, 36, day speeding, $70.
Scott Ward, 28, possession of drug paraphernalia, $325; possession of marijuana, 1st offense, $375; seatbelt violation, $20; driving without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $375; failure to drive on right of roadway, $55; driving without valid license, $225.
Nicholas Bester, 35, day speeding, $70.
Ernest Hanson, 83, seatbelt violation, $20.
David Reich, 65, day speeding, $70.
Robert Schwenke, 78, day speeding, $70.
Richard Klawitter, 48, day speeding, $55.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Zara Hanson, 36, driving with winter tires, $45; no proof of insurance, 1st offense $75.
Jennifer Thomas, 43, driving without liability insurance, 1st offense; $75, driving with expired registration, $45.
Juli Knoebel, 61, day speeding, $20.
Joshua Sanborn, 32, day speeding, $70.
Motor Carrier Services
Richard Engel Jr., 54, exceeding max weight on axles, $210.
Larry Phillips Jr., 37, driving without CDL, 1st offense, $235.
