HELPING STUDENTS - Members of the Thompson Falls Masonic Lodge presented Noxon, Trout Creek and Thompson Falls schools with funds recently to help the schools continue the Masons' Bikes for Books program.

The Thompson Falls Masonic Lodge presented checks to the Thompson Falls, Noxon and Trout Creek schools last month. The Masonic Lodge had established a trust to support a Bikes for Books program with local schools. In recent years, the money has helped the Masons donate bikes and Kindles to readin...