Sewer project moves ahead

Engineers to meet with property owners

With the City of Thompson Falls moving forward on the wastewater treatment project, crews from Great West Engineering have been in town working on the project design and engineering.

Property owners in phases one and two of the project — which include properties on the hill from the west end of town to Grove Street — were sent postcards in the mail asking them to call or go online to set an appointment with Great West Engineering. The firm will meet with property owners to discuss the location of existing sewer service and septic tank location and then review options for installing the new sewer service line.

At Monday's City Council meeting, Public Works Director Neil Harnett said that Great West has only had about 30 property owners contact them to set up appointments. The firm is in Thompson Falls this week and next to complete this phase of the project.

Appointments can be scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the two weeks. If property owners do not sign up for an appointment, Great West will begin contacting property owners individually. To schedule an appointment, go to wwww.thompsonfallsinfrastructure.com and click on "Book Appointment," or call Great West Engineering at (406) 449-8627 and ask for Jill.

Also at this week's council meeting, Mayor Jerry Lacy reported that the new version of the community decay ordinance has taken effect and that the city is working on two properties in the Church Street area after complaints were made.

The city earlier this year voted to create a planning board and community members have shown interest in that. The council voted to allow Mayor Lacy to appoint the board members based on those submitting letters of interest.

Council member Lynne Kersten and Mayor Lacy will be members of the city planning board, which will help develop and growth plans and assist the city with other land use planning and community development. Community members Ruth Cheney, Mark Sheets, Dave Falk and Daniel Moore will serve on the board. The Sanders County Commissioners opted not to create a city-county planning board, but said they do support the city's efforts. The commissioners selected county employee Katherine Maudrone to serve on the City of Thompson Falls board.

The first meeting of the city planning board will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at city hall.

Mayor Lacy reported Monday that no bids were received for the project to repair the city pool. The engineer for the project is going to reach out to potential bidders and see if the project can be broken into smaller pieces and then put out for bid.

With another city project, the Ainsworth field improvements, the city received one bid that was $170,000 over the estimate, Lacy said, adding that the city may have to go for a third rounds of bids.

The council will hold a public hearing to allow taxpayers to comment on the ciy budget on Monday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Comments can be submitted at that time. A special city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.