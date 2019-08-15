On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Harvey Eugene "Gene" Pinkley, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at age 77. He was the son of Hugh and Annie (White) Pinkley born on August 19, 1941. He married Jeanie Hamilton August 25, 1963 in Polson, Montana. They raised two daughters, Carla (Brad) Kinzie and Cherie (Greg) Stordahl, five grandchildren, A.J. (Peggy) Ehrlich, Nikki Ehrlich, Jessica Stordahl (Cody Toner), Jeremy Stordahl, Cody Kinzie, and two great-grandchildren Kyla and Ashton Ehrlich.

Gene enjoyed acrylic painting and wood working. He loved to fish, or as he called it, spend the day drowning worms. When his girls were young, he was very involved with South Side Sparks 4-H club as the leader for the Sheep projects. He was an avid baker and was most known for his famous Pumpkin Tea Ring. He won numerous Grand Champion ribbons and Best of Show ribbons at the Sanders County Fair. He was blessed to work at the Church on The Move's Soup Kitchen with his granddaughter, Nikki, until his health no longer allowed him to participate in that outreach ministry.

Gene loved working on the family's hobby ranch where they raised sheep and numerous other animals. After his father-in-law, Bill Hamilton, passed away, Gene tried to continue with the ranch until he was no longer able to maintain the ranch and his health. Most of Gene's working career, he worked as a meat cutter. He worked for various grocery stores, but his favorite position was at Clark Fork Meats with Mike Frye and his staff.

Gene is survived by his wife, Jeanie, daughters, Carla (Brad) Kinzie and Cherie (Greg) Stordahl, grandchildren, A.J. (Peggy) Ehrlich, Nikki Ehrlich, Jessica Stordahl (Cody Toner), Jeremy Stordahl, Cody Kinzie, great-grandchildren Kyla and Ashton Ehrlich, brother Carroll (Charlotte) Pinkley, Sister Phyllis (Carl) Clements, sisters-in-law Betty Pinkley, Betty (Dan) Rude, Bonnie Carter, Ruth Hamilton, Bonnie Hamilton, Penny (Mitchel) MacCluer, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Hugh and Annie (White) Pinkley, father and mother-in-law, Bill and Lillian (Bachler) Hamilton, brother, Norman "Mo" Pinkley, and brother-in-law, Ted Hamilton.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Church on the Move, 301 North Central Avenue, Plains, Montana at 2 p.m. An ice cream social celebration of life will be held immediately following in the fellowship hall.

In honor of Gene's request, please make donations to The Gene Pinkley Memorial Fund at: First Security Bank, P.O. Box 100, Plains, MT 59859, or your favorite mission outreach.