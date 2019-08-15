On August 5, 2019, Virgil "Tony" Turner was permanently called back to the mothership.

He was born December 30, 1938, to Mamie Thomas and William "Bill" Turner in Bellingham, Washington. He broke the tie, bringing the Turner clan to five boys and four girls. Although he was the last, he was the biggest. He was a jack of all trades. He worked for the carnival, rebuilt cars, was a welder and a grounds keeper supervisor. But his fondest memories were his time serving in the Navy from 1961-1968. When he wasn't working, he loved hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. No matter what he was doing he was either making people laugh, dancing, singing or his favorite thing of all ... flirting.

He had a few marriages but the last was the love of his life. They were together for 21 years. They were the couple who everyone knew and loved. Bert was not the first love of his life though. That first love came a few short months after his 20th birthday. A little girl who proved to be as feisty as her daddy. Twenty-four years later he would meet his second love, another baby girl, and then finally a son. While he only had three biological children, many would come to call him dad over the years.

Through his life, he lived in many states but Thompson Falls, Montana, was his home. He was a hell of a dad, brother, son, friend, grandfather, great- and great-great grandfather. A man who now will flirt until the end of time. Loved by all. Missed by countless.

Survived by sister Leona "Lee," daughters Nicole and Lisa, sons Anthony and Mike, ex-wife Deb, best friend Edith, grandkids Mindy, Angie, Jeanelle, Alan, JJ, Marcus and Jazmyn, great- and great-great-grandkids and a lifetime of friends.

He is welcomed with open arms by his last wife Bert, daughter Elaine, his mother and father, four brothers and three sisters, as well as grandchild Parker and great-great-grandson Ollie. And we can't forget his leg.

Memorial services will be at 7:30 p.m. Wedneday, Sept. 25, at at Westside Bowling Alley in Missoula. Please join us for karaoke as we celebrate the life of a man, who will forever live in our hearts.