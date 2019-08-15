EDITORIAL: Rex is a pillar of our community

The Rex Theatre is a Thompson Falls landmark. When a building is 80 years old and has as rich a history, it earns landmark status.

Doug and Karen Grimm bought the theater in 2002 and worked on it for two years before opening it to the public. It served as a movie theater primarily and is home to live music, dance performances, plays, political forums and other events.

Though new movies aren't shown at the theater anymore, memories of Christmas movies, getting a candy cane from Santa and first dates surface as you walk down the aisles. Doug and Karen had their first date there in 1974, to watch "Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry." They have put a lot of time, money and love into keeping up The Rex, but they have decided that it's time for them to sell the venue. It's expensive to keep the heat on in the winter and as with any old building, there are always repairs needed.

The Rex was built in 1939 by H.O. Ekern and the Jensen family ran the theater for several years before the Grimms bought it. Harold Jensen owned The Rex from 1941 to 1980, and his son Mike took over until 1996.

We hope that The Rex, in its next chapter, continues to serve the community as a gathering place. Whether it is updated to show digital films and returns to a movie theater or it remains a venue for local entertainment. It's a pillar of our community and we hope that whoever takes it over takes as much care of keeping it a community landmark as the Grimms have for the last 22 years.