ONE YEAR OLDER than the Huckleberry Festival, the 41st Huckleberry 5K Fun Run was held in Trout Creek Saturday.

The top three overall female finishers were (top photo) Trae Rochelau, 25, 2nd place (23:11), Josey Neesvig, 16, 1st (22:11) and Hattie Neesvig, 13, 3rd (23:29); and the top three male...