Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

GENUINE IN NATURE

 
August 22, 2019

Ray Marshall

A great blue heron visited the Welcome to Thompson Falls sign recently, perching on the rocks as it searched for a snack. "We really are genuine in nature," said Ray Marshall of Thompson Falls, who photographed the heron recently. Marshall was referring to the slogan for the town chosen by the Thompson Falls Main Street Committee.

Residents in the Whitepine area have also reporting seeing sandhill cranes this week. Sandhill cranes will often be viewed in Sanders County before the start of fall as they make their way south.

