ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Nancy L. Willey

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 22, 2019



Nancy L. Willey of Thompson Falls passed Aug. 3, 2019, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She struggled with sugar diabetes for the last couple of years.

Nancy was born May 19, 1948, in Newburg, Oregon, to parents Neil and Helen George.

Nancy grew up and graduated high school in Sacramento, California, and then on to trade school for electronics. After graduating she worked for Wiltron Electronics until a girl she met from Wyoming talked her into moving back to Wyoming with her. There she met Reid Willey. They married May 25, 1969. They moved to Hardin, Montana, where Reid worked for a contractor and Nancy for a western wear store. She worked for the owner until she retired. They then moved to Corvallis, Montana, until Reid retired and then to Trout Creek, Montana, until they settled in Thompson Falls.

Nancy and Reid spent the last years building their own home which she loved helping build alongside him. She enjoyed fishing and sewing and making costume clothing for entertainers. Nancy also loved wildlife, especially birdwatching. She also hand planted 10 fruit trees and her peach tree had 29 peaches on it this year.

Nancy always thought this was the greatest place to ever live loving all the wildlife, birds, and trees.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/22/2019 22:26