Nancy L. Willey of Thompson Falls passed Aug. 3, 2019, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She struggled with sugar diabetes for the last couple of years.

Nancy was born May 19, 1948, in Newburg, Oregon, to parents Neil and Helen George.

Nancy grew up and graduated high school in Sacramento, California, and then on to trade school for electronics. After graduating she worked for Wiltron Electronics until a girl she met from Wyoming talked her into moving back to Wyoming with her. There she met Reid Willey. They married May 25, 1969. They moved to Hardin, Montana, where Reid worked for a contractor and Nancy for a western wear store. She worked for the owner until she retired. They then moved to Corvallis, Montana, until Reid retired and then to Trout Creek, Montana, until they settled in Thompson Falls.

Nancy and Reid spent the last years building their own home which she loved helping build alongside him. She enjoyed fishing and sewing and making costume clothing for entertainers. Nancy also loved wildlife, especially birdwatching. She also hand planted 10 fruit trees and her peach tree had 29 peaches on it this year.

Nancy always thought this was the greatest place to ever live loving all the wildlife, birds, and trees.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.