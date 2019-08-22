An asset to the community
August 22, 2019
Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Kevin Hill for volunteering his time and talent to the Huckleberry Festival. He also donates an ice chest with a prime rib and a bottle of wine (approximately $150 value) to one of the bidders. Every time someone wins a bid their bidding numbers is put in the drawing. At the end of the auction a winner is drawn. This year my number was pulled, and I won.
I wanted everyone to know that Kevin and his wife Pat are truly assets to our community.
By the way, we are not related, just share the same last name.
I would also like to thank the Huckleberry Festival team for honoring my husband Jim and I by choosing us as the grand marshals of the 40th Huckleberry Festival Parade.
Kathy Hill,
Trout Creek
