WELCOMING TEACHERS - At the chamber of commerce luncheon last week, new Thompson Falls kindergarten teacher Amber Yates told of how becoming a teacher was always a dream for her.

"We welcome all the new teachers and we applaud you for coming to Thompson Falls," said chamber member Rita Lundgren of Lundgren Chiropractic and Wellness Center....