New Noxon superintendent kicks off year with fun

BESTIES RACE – Callie Cano (left) and Isha Mckell race down a dual water slide celebrating the first day back to school at Noxon. According to the two sixth graders, they became best friends when they were "little" and lived in Missoula. They have recently been reunited in Noxon.

First impressions can make or break someone. It appears Noxon students' first impression of their new superintendent was a good one... maybe even one for the books.

Wednesday marked the first day of school for Noxon's 2019-2020 school year, and it was a warm one; temperatures reached near 100 d...