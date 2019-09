PUBLIC OUTREACH - Neil Anderson, Wildlife Program Manager for FWP Region 1, speaks to hunters and residents about Chronic Wasting Disease last Wednesday at the Lakeside in Trout Creek.

Though Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has not been detected in any deer in Sanders County, "it's something we need to take seriously." That was the sentiment of Neil Anderson, Wildlife Program Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) Region 1. Anderson spoke to about 30 residents in Tr...