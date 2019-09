LODGE TO SCHOOLHOUSE- The historic Masonic Lodge in Thompson Falls has recently been purchased by Facture Academy, an affiliate of Acton Academy. Shannon Doherty of Facture Academy said classes will begin Sept. 4.

Plans have evolved for the former Masonic Lodge building in Thompson Falls to convert into a school. Facture Academy, an affiliate of Acton Academy based out of Austin, Texas, will begin classes for first through eighth grades this fall.

Shannon Doherty of Facture Academy has scheduled an inform...