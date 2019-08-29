Our Viewpoint

4-H parents deserve blue ribbons, too

School has started and competition begins this weekend for local fall sports teams. This weekend is the Sanders County Fair and Rodeo. It's a busy time of year for local kids — and parents.

4-H members work on projects throughout the year. Feeding pigs, working with their horses and perfecting their woodworking skills takes a lot of time. Most spend their year working on record books in preparation for the fair Labor Day weekend.

Helping them out are those 4-H parents. There always seems to be a mad rush the week of fair to finish projects for baking or print photos for posters. Parents put in time volunteering in the 4-H kitchen or taking barn shifts at the fair. Not to mention helping the kids pack for fair, making sure they have clothes for shows and the market auction, remembering their toothbrushes, etc. One parent told us prepping for fair is more stressful than the first day of school.

So while the 4-H members are reveling in their successes this weekend at the fairgrounds in Plains, we commend those parents who have encouraged their kids. Especially those with 2 a.m. barn duty.