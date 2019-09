LOOKING SHARP! A player at River's Bend for many years now, Ron Sharp smacks a tee shot on No. 2 as his caddy Bary Moore waits in recent action at the prettiest little golf course by a dam site.

Just a different kind of tee for two.

The locally famous group of gregarious golfers known as the Over the Hill gang went at each other with a friendly game of two-person scramble at River's Bend this past sunny Monday morning.

Playing the two-person format the best, Al Luckow and Darrel "Torgy...