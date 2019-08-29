Trotters hope to start out quick

Start slow and finish strong; that is the way the Plains Trotter volleyball team has played these last few years. Coach Jesse Butcher and her Trotters have struggled out of the gate somewhat the past several seasons, but always seem to be playing their best when it means the most – at tournament time.

Last fall at the District 14C tournament in Hot Springs, the Trotters, after a mediocre regular season where they showed flashes of brilliance but seemed to lack consistency, swept to the conference championship. After no other team had defeated Charlo in a conference match all season, the Trotters beat back the Lady Vikings twice in the 14C tourney, including in the championship match.

Both teams advanced on to the Western C tournament at Manhattan Christian High School in Churchill, where the divisional tourney will again be held later this year.

Butcher hopes a return trip to Churchill is in the cards for the Trotters come November.

Armed with an experienced crew featuring the All-14C and All-State C talents of Kylee Altmiller and other proven performers like Emma Morgan, Miera Loberg, Dakota Butcher, Cree Lulack, Audrey Brown and Izzy Butcher, coach Butcher thinks her Trotters will do just fine, in spite of the loss of Rachel Huenink and Natalee Deschamps, Plains’ other two 14C All-Conference picks from a year ago.

The talented Haley Josephson also graduated out of the program. Juniors Dacia Black and Rachel McNulty round out the current Trotter varsity roster.

“We lost a lot but still have quite a bit back from last year,” she said. “We won’t have as big a team on the front line as we have in the past, but look quicker and should be better defensively.

“We are kind of moving away from being big and powerful and towards being quick and scrappy this year. We should be fun to watch.”

Butcher has been eyeing the other teams in 14C as well. “I think Hot Springs should contend, they have almost everyone back,” she said, “and Charlo lost a few really good players but always seems to come up with more.”

The Trotters will open the season at the annual Mission Invitational in St. Ignatius Saturday. That tourney generally draws from the local pool of Class B and C teams.

“I really like this tournament, it’s a no-pressure day where we can just go out and play,” Butcher said.

Plains’ first home match is Saturday, Sept. 7 against Sanders County rival Noxon.