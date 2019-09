HERE'S TO RETIREMENT – Sanders County Extension Office Administrative Assistant Shirley Kinkade was celebrated Thursday evening at the fairground pavilion. Kinkade received an etched glassware set showing appreciation for her 26 years of service.

As the 2018-2019 4-H year closes, so does the 26-year career of Shirley Kinkade, who served as administrative assistant at the Sanders County Extension Office.

Parents of current 4-H youth members Joanne Burk and Carrie Guenzler began the honors when they announced they recall Kinkade being a cr...