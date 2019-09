LOOKING TO BREAK THROUGH, Hot Springs' Lincoln Slonaker runs for yardage after taking the handoff from Brandon Knudsen in Hot Springs Friday.

HOT SPRINGS – Playmakers make plays, it's what they do.

Savage Heat leaders Luke Waterbury, Brandon Knudsen and Kyle Lawson made timely plays at a key juncture and made a difference in the game as Hot Springs stormed to a 34-12 win over the visiting Harlowtown Engineers in the teams' season-op...