BRINGING BACK MEMORIES – Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care Assistant Activities Director Lorraine Miniati wheels resident Joan Draszt to a 1931 Model A car that is only slightly older than her. It was one of eight cars at the Wild Horse Plains 4th Annual Car and Bike Show Saturday.

Not being able to walk didn't stop residents of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care from venturing into the parking lot Saturday to take in the Wild Horse Plains 4th Annual Car and Bike Show.

Resident Joan Draszt was especially taken with a 1931 Ford Model A that was only five years ol...