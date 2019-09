MOBILE CLINIC – Sanders County Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana teamed up for mobile vaccination clinics at Sanders County Schools. From left are Kamille Kirchberg, Lisa Richmond and Karen Morey.

Sanders County Public Health joined with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana this week to promote offer a convenient way for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

With school starting, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van came to schools in Noxon, Trout Creek and Thompson Falls on Monday, then vi...