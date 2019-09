Sheriff's Log

Sunday, September 1

Traffic complaint, Moise.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Motorist assist, Plains.

Neighbor playing loud music and screaming in driveway, Paradise.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Animal, Plains.

Motorist assist, T. Falls.

Theft, St. Regis.

Animal, T. Falls.

Law violations, T. Falls.

Parking problems, Plains.

Alarm, Plains.

Disturbance, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Trout Creek.

Fire, Hot Springs.

Domestic, T. Falls.

Juvenile runaway, Heron.

Monday, September 2

Assist, Plains.

Burglary, Hot Springs.

Theft of rings and earrings, Hot Springs.

Trespass, property dispute, Trout Creek.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Plains.

Tuesday, September 3

Welfare check, T. Falls.

Fire, Lonepine.

Animal, Plains.

Animal, T. Falls.

Disturbance between father and son, T. Falls.

Animal, Hot Springs.

Domestic, Plains.

Trespass, Hot Springs.

Disturbance, Hot Springs.

Theft, T. Falls.

Assault, Dixon.

Animal, T. Falls.

Theft, Plains.

Livestock, Plains.

Motor vehicle crash, T. Falls.

Nuisance complaint, Plains.

Wednesday, September 4

Mental health issue, Trout Creek.

Sexual assault, Dixon.

Motorist assist, Camas Prairie.

Welfare check, Hot Springs.

Drugs, Hot Springs.

Trespass, Trout Creek.

Threats, Plains.

Animal, Plains.

Juvenile at school with tobacco, Noxon.

Fire, Trout Creek.

Disturbance, Plains.

Animal, T. Falls.

Animal, Plains.

Coroner, T. Falls.

Thursday, September 5

Neighbor playing loud music and screaming out his window, Paradise.

Domestic, Lonepine.

Property damage, criminal mischief, Plains.

Alarm, Plains.

Animal, Heron.

Suspicious activity, T. Falls.

DUI, Trout Creek.

Protection order violation and obstruction of a peace officer, T. Falls.

Motor vehicle crash, Plains.

Friday, September 6

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Dog barking complaint, Trout Creek.

Fire, Paradise.

Livestock, Plains.

Abandoned vehicle, Paradise.

Animal, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Disturbance, Plains.

Motor vehicle theft, T. Falls.

Saturday, September 7

Threats, T. Falls.

Animal stray, Plains.

Dog barking complaint, Trout Creek.

Theft, T. Falls.

Alarm, T. Falls.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Alarm, Plains.

Disturbance, Trout Creek.

Theft, T. Falls.

Assault, T. Falls.