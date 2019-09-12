Stanley “Barney” Borninkhof (1941- 2019) of Roundup, passed away at home Aug. 28. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Nancy; siblings, Beverly, Shirley, Wesley and Angie; children, Jennifer Borninkhof of Great Falls, Marty Borninkhof of Columbia Falls, Charlene Vohs of Roundup and Joe (Angelia) Borninkhof of Splendora, Texas; grandchildren, Jesse Housel, Ellene Baker (Dakota), Faith Vohs, Richard (Nikki) Vohs, Whisper Borninkhof, Tyler Gamble, Quinton Borninkhof, Colton Gamble; great-grandchildren, Saige and Addilynn Baker and Stanley Vohs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Borninkhof of Shelby and two brothers, Harley and Denley Borninkhof.

Stanley was born in Conrad, Montana, and raised in Shelby, Monana. He entered the USMC for 10 years, 1959-1969. He served three tours of Vietnam where he was awarded three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star with V and numerous other awards. He was a flying crew chief, worked with dogs and he rode for the USMC Rodeo team in the bareback bronc riding and bull riding and was a bull riding champion.

After leaving the USMC he was a logger, outfitter, ranch hand, trained mules and loved night calving for the local ranchers. He married Nancy Whitman in 1979 in Spokane, Washington. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. He was a true cowboy to the core and loved the outdoors. He was loved and respected by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Please send donations to Marine Corp League #903 204 8th Ave. East Roundup, MT 59072 or any veterans organizations of your choice.