Our Viewpoint

Recreation facilities need to be a priority

Last weekend while we were enjoying some Thompson Falls Youth Soccer, there were a couple local women at the tennis courts next to the high school. But they weren't playing tennis. The women were playing pickle ball. We were impressed that people were using the local recreation facilities, despite the conditions.

Thompson Falls had a high school tennis team until the mid-1990s. Since then, the condition of the courts has deteriorated to the point that none of the courts can be used for a competitive game. It's fine for a casual volley, but playing a game would be pointless. We talked to some people who used to use the Thompson Falls courts, and they said their rackets are just getting dusty now.

With the pool closed in Thompson Falls this year for repairs and the Plains pool in the same boat, in-town recreation opportunities are few. The city has received grant funding for the pool repairs and for Ainsworth Park, which will include a walking path. However, it would be nice to see recreational facilities be made a priority for residents.

Resources are limited in a small town, but there are opportunities we can give families in town to encourage them to stick around.