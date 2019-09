SKYJUMPING SCARLETTE Schwindt takes a swing at a kill shot attempt during match action against Loyola at TFHS Saturday. Lady Hawks host county rival Plains Tuesday.

Playing effective volleyball is all about finding your rhythm.

When the serves are singing, the bumps shots are going where they are directed and the ball is thumping the floor to a steady beat from the kills shots, volleyball teams can orchestrate beautiful music together.

Still searching for...