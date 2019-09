Hawks wallop Pirates, look ahead to key contest against Clark Fork

TOUCHDOWN BOUND - Hawk senior Nate Wilhite eventually scored a touchdown on this run against Victor at Previs Field last Friday. Hawks face key game with Clark Fork in Alberton Friday.

After honoring one of their own with a moving tribute, the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks went out and put a 62-0 whipping on the visiting Victor Pirates at Previs Field Friday.

Now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Western C conference play, coach Jared Koskela and his brand-new 8-Man Hawk football team will g...