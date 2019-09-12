Thilmony named coach, sports co-op extended at TFHS board meeting

Assistant coach Mike Thilmony has been elevated to the head coaching position for the Thompson Falls High School wrestling program, the Thompson Falls School Board announced Monday.

“Mike has a strong wrestling background, he’s a hard worker and I’m excited to have him continue to be part of our program,” TFHS Superintendent Bill Cain said.

Thilmony replaces Ian Taylor, who recently stepped down from the post. Thompson Falls officials will now concentrate on finding an assistant coach for the program before the wrestling season begins in a few months.

In another sports-related issue, the board approved a co-operative agreement with Noxon for softball and wrestling, and that matter now goes to the MHSA for approval. The wrestling program already had a partnership with Noxon, but were only allowed to have one wrestler because of Title IX requirements.

“By allowing wrestling and softball to co-op, it allows us an opportunity to have more wrestlers and softball players,” high school principal Rich Ferris said.