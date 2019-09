READY, SET, HIT... Hot Springs' Sydney Jackson sets a shot for a teammate in Noxon last Thursday. Heat host Plains in a key District 14C match Thursday.

Heading into the 2019 volleyball season, the Hot Springs Savage Heat girls were among the District 14C league favorites based on the returning talent from last year's team.

Then along came another talented player in the form of 5-9 Lily Winn, and coach Alisha Pablo and her Savage Heat went from...