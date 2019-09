MAKING THE PLAY - Clark Fork's Jake Calloway caught this pass for a touchdown in spite of great defense by the Hawks' Trae Thilmony. The Mountain Cats won Friday's game in Alberton 56-38.

ALBERTON – The 8-Man football game has been very good to the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks so far this season.

And even though the Hawks fell 56-38 to Clark Fork in a hard-fought game in Alberton Friday, Thompson Falls is still most definitely in the playoff hunt in their new league, and will be p...