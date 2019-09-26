Elks honor local law enforcement

SANDERS COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICER Lynn Lanzoni accepts a donation from Michelle Blackstone of the Clark Fork Valley Elks at a law enforcement appreciation luncheon Sunday in Thompson Falls.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge on Sunday honored local law enforcement personnel and thanked them for their service. The Elks provided lunch for about 40 people, including law enforcement officers from throughout the county and their family members. Each officer was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Elks Exalted Ruler Michelle Blackstone and Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel.

Annie Wooden SHERIFF TOM RUMMEL presents a certificate of appreciation to Sheriff's Office employee Theresa Milner Sunday. The Elks gave a certificate to each member of law enforcement in the county.

"We wanted to recognize law enforcement. They do so much and deserve a lot more recognition than they get," said Blackstone. Reserve deputy and chaplain Dan Jones led the group in a prayer to start the event.

Also Sunday, the Elks presented K-9 officer Lynn Lanzoni with a check for $1,500 from a grant and another $750 from a quilt raffle to help support Lanzoni's program. The officer said his K-9 partner Max recently had knee surgery, so the donation was going to help pay for Max's medical expenses. "His surgery was about $3,500, so we really appreciate the help."

The quilt was made by Thompson Falls residents Brenda Shively and Laura Rosenwald, a former dispatcher. Denise Taylor, a Sanders County Sheriff's Office dispatcher, won the quilt. Shively drew the winning name.