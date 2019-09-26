ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

Do you think the government should ban e-cigarettes?

 
September 26, 2019



FRANK LaMOTTE, Trout Creek – “I don’t smoke, but I think we should ban e-cigarettes because it gives you too many physical problems.”

KATRINA GOATLEY, Thompson Falls – “They should be banned because they cause more problems than they are worth. A 16-year-old kid in Spokane had an e-cigarette blow up in his face and he had to have surgery.”

BOB OLSON, Thompson Falls – “They should be banned. They should ban the sale of e-cigarettes. They actually should ban all cigarettes.”

MAVIS SCOTT,

Thompson Falls – “They are no good for anybody. They are causing respiratory infections and should be banned.”

KAREN LEMLEY, Sandpoint – “For awhile they thought that e-cigarettes were safer than cigarettes and they made a big hype about them. Now they are finding they are not good at all. People get addicted.”

KAREN BROWN, Thompson Falls – “They shouldn't be sold in Montana. My grandson is 20 and lives in Texas. He got so sick from e-cigarettes. Anything that is imitation is not good for you.”

 
