Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Free discussion on human trafficking

 
September 26, 2019



The public is invited to a free seminar on human trafficking, missing persons and drugs on Monday, Oct. 3, in Thompson Falls. The community event is set for 4-7 p.m. at Dignata Ranch on Blue Slide Road.

The event will feature several guest speakers, including law enforcement agencies, the Montana Department of Justice, Grace and Raju Manchala, Director of Glory for Ashes and a survivor story of human trafficking.

Sex trafficking is increasing, yet because it’s a crime that happens in the shadows many are unaware that it’s happening in their own community, Grace Manchala said. Most victims do not come forward. The event will include information about missing people and how drugs play a role. Anyone who has children or works with youth including counselors, teachers, coaches, foster parents, CASA volunteers, youth home staff, faith-based groups, medical professionals and community volunteers are encouraged to attend.

“There are warning signs when someone is a victim of sex trafficking and people need to be educated to spot the red flags,” said Grace Manchala. “One of the reason abuses continues is because these warning signs have gone unnoticed.” 

The panel platform will give attendees ample opportunity to ask questions and gain the knowledge needed to protect themselves and the young people in their lives.    

In addition to the panel presentation, information regarding organizations working to dismantle the sex trafficking supply chain, victim recovery services and educational materials for schools and other groups working with youth will be provided.  

For more information, call (406) 282-1952 or to go gloryforashes.org.

 
