Hot Springs police receives vehicle funding

The days of gimping vehicles along are over for the Hot Springs Police Department who will soon be owners of two new four-wheel-drive Ford F-150 pickup trucks. As part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development investment, Hot Springs is receiving a loan of $14,500 and a $56,200 grant to procure the vehicles and necessary equipment.

Eric Pfleger, Hot Springs Police Chief, stated the trucks “will allow Hot Springs Police Department to provide an increased ability to respond to calls for service and safely negotiate our often difficult to maneuver roadways in our rural jurisdiction.”

Hot Springs Mayor Randy Woods claims the town has been plugging away with three vehicles for the last seven to eight years. “The first (vehicles) were from Ronan, we paid $1 a piece,” recalled Woods smitten with humor at the town’s purchase in 2008. Then in 2012, they purchased the currently used rigs, two Ford Explorers and one Chevy Trailblazer, all from Lake County who got rid of them because “they were worn out” for $500 apiece, according Woods.

Each year Hot Springs spends $8,000 to $10,000 in maintenance costs on the vehicles. “We will be saving money by buying the new ones,” Woods told the community, comparing the new trucks, scheduled to arrive the beginning of 2020, with the current ones that each have over 200,000 miles on them. “We will not have maintenance costs to service the new trucks for three years and they have a warranty,” saving money in the long run.

The new trucks are basic, in order to save money, but will serve the community well. The two rigs, which were ordered through Plains’ Rehbein Ford “to keep business local,” said Woods, are basic half-ton trucks that will be outfitted as special service vehicles. “Four-wheel drive holds up better for us,” Woods stated, adding they will both be equipped with grill guards, tonneau covers, sirens, radios and all the necessities.

Of the three vehicles being utilized currently, Woods said one has a blown engine and one just got back from receiving repairs from a deer versus vehicle event. He hopes, with any luck, that the last one may be kept for “just in case” situations.

“We are thankful for USDA efforts in partnering with us to solve our vehicle requirements and better serve the community law enforcement needs,” Pfleger shared.

The USDA Rural Development program provides grants to rural areas with a population less than 20,000. By utilizing the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program, USDA Rural Development has awarded almost $12 million in 41 community facilities projects in its entirety and has benefitted 214,000 rural Americans.

“The new trucks and equipment for Hot Springs Police Department will serve the entire Hot Springs community, providing reliable response for those in need,” said Montana Director for USDA Rural Development Charles Robison. “This is just one way that the USDA supports rural Montana. When rural Montana prospers, all Montana prospers.”