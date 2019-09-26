ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

September 26, 2019



Montana Highway Patrol

Neil Apple, 36, reckless driving, 1st offense, $235.

Wyatt Weyers, 19, DUI, 1st offense, operating with .02 BAC under 21, 1st offense, $185.

Maya Backwell, 25, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Colleen Armstrong, 65, day speeding, $70.

Larry Matthew, 69, no motorcycle endorsement, $45.

Timothy Becquart, 50, seatbelt violation, $20.

Anthony Gannarelli, 46, seatbelt violation, $20.

Louis Mcnerney, 61, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Deanna Petree, 79, improper passing, $85.

Steven Blount, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lorie Noble, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Aaron Broxterman, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Mitzi Miland, 61, night speeding, $20.

Torrin Roe, 22, night speeding, $70.

Motor Carrier Services

Kim Roberts, 78, operate in excess of gross vehicle weight, $135.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/27/2019 11:01