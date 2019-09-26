Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
September 26, 2019
Montana Highway Patrol
Neil Apple, 36, reckless driving, 1st offense, $235.
Wyatt Weyers, 19, DUI, 1st offense, operating with .02 BAC under 21, 1st offense, $185.
Maya Backwell, 25, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Colleen Armstrong, 65, day speeding, $70.
Larry Matthew, 69, no motorcycle endorsement, $45.
Timothy Becquart, 50, seatbelt violation, $20.
Anthony Gannarelli, 46, seatbelt violation, $20.
Louis Mcnerney, 61, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Deanna Petree, 79, improper passing, $85.
Steven Blount, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lorie Noble, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Aaron Broxterman, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Mitzi Miland, 61, night speeding, $20.
Torrin Roe, 22, night speeding, $70.
Motor Carrier Services
Kim Roberts, 78, operate in excess of gross vehicle weight, $135.
