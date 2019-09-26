The XC road is a long one

Hawk harriers host annual Invitational at River's Bend

The road is always a long one in any cross country season; it is a sport that requires miles and miles and miles of running, in all kinds of weather and all different states of mind.

Now about halfway down that distance running road for the 2019 season, Thompson Falls coach Sarah Naegeli recently took time to try and put it all in perspective.

"We've had continual improvements and competitive racing, so it's been a great September so far," Naegeli said, "but we do have a few runners with tired legs.

"At our team meeting after our home meet we talked about race performance and mental toughness," she added, "even when you're tired or flat and feel like you have heavy legs."

The slightly weary Hawk harriers had the weekend off last week after a very busy beginning to the running season. The last meet Falls runners competed in was the Thompson Falls Invitational at River's Bend Golf Course Sept. 17.

The Hawks were set to run in the Whitefish Invitational this past Tuesday (Sept. 24) but Naegeli said she planned on holding several runners out of that meet due to fatigue concerns.

As usual this season, Josey Neesvig and Justin Morgan led the Hawk girls and boys teams in the Thompson Falls Invite. Neesvig finished fourth overall with the girls in 21:55 and Morgan led the Hawk boys in with a fine time of 18:13.

"Justin and Josey dug deep and pulled out great races," Naegeli said. "Even more exciting, seven of our runners had PRs (personal records) on what was their fourth race in two weeks for many of them."

The seven who turned in personal record times were Marc Boyd, JJ Fields, Briar Palmer, Reagan Hanks and Roni Hanks. Shaylynda Walker and Sierra Hanks ran their second-fastest times of the year in the T-Falls Invite.

Daniel Ryan, Jack Green, Connor Maloney, Hunter Little, Bren Croft and Isaac Reed also all ran for the Hawks at River's Bend.

In the junior high races, Hattie Neesvig won first place and Faith Palmer fourth in the girls race and Cael Thilmony placed tenth with the boys. Nathan Cottingham placed 25th in the boys race as well.

The junior high Hawks harriers are coached by Sarah Stover.

Naegeli thinks her squads are ready for the second half of the season. "Everyone is getting healthy and conditioned and I look forward to some exciting performances in the next couple weeks," she said. "The girls are focused and motivated, and looking forward to the Divisional meet in three weeks. Our boys varsity runners are starting to come together and really challenge themselves."

The next really big challenge for the now at least slightly rested Hawks will be at the Mountain West Invitational in Missoula Saturday. The Mountain West is widely regarded as perhaps the biggest high school cross country meet of any regular season in Montana, and attracts teams from all over the Pacific Northwest.