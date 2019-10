THE OLD DAYS – Dr. Jack Lulack tells how he caught a newborn stuck in the back seat of a pickup truck in his early days at the Rittenour Clinic.

The 50th anniversary of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital is two years away, but last week community members in Plains had the opportunity to hear stories from some of the hospital's first doctors and nurses.

Twenty-three people showed up at the Llano Theatre last Thursday to listen to Drs. Jack Lu...