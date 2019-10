BUILDING LEADERS – Thompson Falls seniors Brad Lantz and Kelsey Frank invited Justin Boudreau of Seeds Training to engage students in grades eight through twelve in developing skills in leadership, team building, confidence, respect and self-reflection.

A duo of seniors at Thompson Falls High School took it upon themselves to organize a team-building event for students and staff at the school last week. Together, Brad Lantz and Kelsey Frank found a way to join the school, Seeds Training, National Council for Community and Education Partnerships...