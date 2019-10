REVIVE – Black Widow (Sharon Murray) revives Pinkerton Detective Harry Heartstone (Michael Murray), who was shot and knocked unconscious by Snipe Vermin, a bad guy also played by Michael Murray, during the play "Blazing Guns at Roaring Gulch" at the Paradise Center.

There was a shooting and a case of poisoning in Paradise last weekend - two people died, but no one was arrested. The sheriff turned in the badge and ran off with a private detective.

It was all part of "Blazing Guns at Roaring Gulch" put on by the Paradise Players and hosted by the Paradise Ce...