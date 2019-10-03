ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Hamilton 

Hawks compete in very windy Mountain West

 
October 3, 2019

John Hamilton

STARTING OUT STRONG - Identifiable Lady Hawks at the start of the Thompson Falls Invitational last month include from left, Megan Baxter, Sierra Hanks, Ellie Baxter (behind Hanks) and Josey Neesvig. Hannah Corl, Reagan Hanks, Shaylynda Walker, Amy Risser and Roni Hanks were behind the Lady Hawks who could be identified in this picture. The Thompson Falls cross counrty team will compete in the Ronan/Polson Invitational Saturday.

The cross country season is all downhill from here.

Okay, maybe not all downhill, every course has an equal amount of up and down travel, but the season is now a little more than half over and heading to its inevitable conclusion at the All-Class State meet in Great Falls Oct. 26.

Coach Sarah N...



