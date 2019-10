Noxon opens conference play with big win over Sheridan

The Red Devils are rising, and the rest of the 6-Man football teams in Montana had better take notice.

Coach Bart Haflich and his Noxon Red Devils took down the Sheridan Panthers 49-8 in Western Conference action in Noxon Friday. Now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, the Devils go to Hot S...