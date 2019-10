Take down Titans, enter this week's power poll at No. 6

RUNNING HARD against Flint Creek Friday, Hawk senior Trey Fisher rushed for over 200 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Hawks' 64-24 win. Fisher was nominated for western Montana player of the week honors for his fine play versus Flint Creek.

Maybe the Flint Creek Titans should be placed in concussion protocol, just to make sure they are all okay. After all, those Granite County boys were looking mighty dazed and disoriented after that Previs Field beat-down, maybe they should be checked out by a professional.

The physical Thompson Fa...