GOING FOR THE KILL - Lady Hawk junior Jody Detlaff goes up for a shot as Arlee's Saige Koetter looks to block the shot. Hawks won this match in three sets and will host Troy and visit Bigfork later this week.

Simply super.

Playing some lights-out volleyball, the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks pounded out two easy home wins last week, storming past Mission 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 in District 7B conference match Thursday and putting down Arlee in three sets in non-conference play Saturday.

Looking like one of...