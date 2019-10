FOR THE LOVE OF WATER – Stephanie Gillin (above) of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes describes how a fish trap was constructed and used by the Salish and Pend d'Oreille tribes.

Sanders County fifth and sixth-grade students took part in the 17th annual Water Festival recently. The festival is sponsored by Eastern Sanders and Green Mountain Conservation Districts. Outside of the Conservation Districts, many supporters come forward to collaborate in providing fun education...