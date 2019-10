DRIVING UP THE PRICE – Steve Seilhymer shows a horseshoe pumpkin made by Jerry Kohm and scented candles that were part of a Halloween basket donated by the Wachob family of Plains while auctioneer Kevin Hill drives up the bidding. It was part of the Cancer Network of Sanders County Fall Extravaganza fundraiser at the VFW Hall last Thursday.

The Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) will now be able to help more than a dozen cancer victims, thanks to the raising of $12,288 at the annual Fall Extravaganza fundraiser at the VFW Hall last Thursday evening.

"It was a successful night," said Sherry McCartney, the nonprofit organization...